National winner represents Malaysia

At the next international EY Young Tax Professional of the Year (EY YTPY) Competition, Malaysia’s national winner from Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT), Ooi Wei Xuen will represent the country.

A graduate of the Bachelor of Business (Hons) Accounting and Finance at TAR UMT Penang, Ooi was crowned the national winner of EY YTPY 2025 Malaysia competition, after beating seven finalists. He is the fifth national champion from TAR UMT to represent Malaysia at the international stage of the competition.

“My seniors’ achievements have greatly inspired me to prepare thoroughly and strive for the same level of excellence. Winning the award this year is incredibly rewarding, as I’m proud to contribute to TAR UMT’s legacy of success in this competition’s history.

“For this, I am especially grateful to my lecturers Suzzanne Poh Shuh Chen, Goh Keat Siew and Michael Yeo Thiam Swee, for their unwavering support, trust and belief in me.

“Their guidance, both psychologically and technical aspects, have been instrumental in shaping my confidence and performance throughout the competition,” said Wei Xuen.

He shared, “My presentation in front of EY tax partners and the director from Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri (LHDN) was intense, fulfilling and truly memorable.

“It pushed me to rise to the occasion and gave me the rare chance to interact with top professionals in the field. Although being evaluated by such well-respected figures was nerve wrecking, it also boosted my confidence knowing my knowledge and skills are of industry standard.

“After the competition, several EY professionals provided positive feedback on my performance and on some of the answers I gave during the Q&A session. One EY tax partner said it was surprising to hear such insightful responses from someone without any prior work experience. That truly humbled and encouraged me.”

In addition to preparing for the international stage of the EY YTPY next year, Ooi is also preparing for the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) examination.