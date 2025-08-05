Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied release before October sentencing

NEW YORK: Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday lost his bid to be released from jail ahead of his October 3 sentencing, after the hip-hop mogul was found not guilty at his sex crimes trial of the most serious charges he faced.

Combs’ lawyers had asked U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian on July 29 to release Combs on a $50 million bond, arguing conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn were dangerous and that defendants convicted in the past of prostitution-related charges that were similar to Combs’ were usually released before their sentencing.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office countered in an August 1 court filing that staffing levels, medical services, and facility conditions at the

MDC

had improved since Combs was arrested in September 2024. They also said evidence of Combs’ physical violence presented at trial showed he was a danger to the community.

In a written ruling on Monday, Subramanian said Combs’ arguments “might have traction in a case that didn’t involve evidence of violence, coercion or subjugation in connection with the acts of prostitution at issue, but the record here contains evidence of all three.”

Combs’ lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. - Reuters