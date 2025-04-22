KUANTAN: An engineer lost more than RM1.1 million after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme promoted through a website.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 36-year-old male victim first became interested in the scheme and began investing through an online platform on Dec 3, last year.

He said the victim made 19 transactions involving seven different bank accounts, using his savings as well as loans from family and friends to invest.

“However, the victim only received a return of RM15,032.53 before the platform’s administrator began giving various excuses to block the withdrawal of more than RM4 million, which was allegedly the profit from the investments,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya added that the victim, upon realising he had been deceived, lodged a police report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday.