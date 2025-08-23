Engineers must innovate for climate and tech challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: Engineers must continuously innovate to address future challenges including climate change, sustainable development and emerging technologies.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof emphasised that engineers should lead in creating local technologies rather than merely implementing foreign solutions.

“What we need to do now is look to the future,” he stated during the Board of Engineers Malaysia 2025 Awards and Appreciation Dinner.

He identified climate change, unpredictable weather patterns, floods, natural disasters and water shortages as critical issues requiring engineering solutions.

Fadillah highlighted the government’s focus on digital economy and Malaysia MADANI framework which prioritises sustainable and resilient projects.

He cited the eight billion ringgit Langat 2 water treatment plant as evidence of local engineering capability for large-scale projects.

“That is why, under the MADANI framework, one of the core principles is that we must be creators,” he explained.

The deputy prime minister encouraged young engineers to engage in research and development while adopting artificial intelligence technologies.

Board of Engineers Malaysia presented the 2025 International Special Mention in Engineering Award to two distinguished professors.

Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Prof Ir Dr Mohd Sapuan Salit received recognition for his work on tropical natural fibre composites.

Maritime Institute of Malaysia’s Prof Dr Syuhaida Ismail was honoured for contributions to engineering education and research.

Datuk Seri Ir Dr Zaini Ujang received the 2025 National Engineering Figure Award for his academic and administrative leadership.

Ir Alex Looi Tink Huey was named the 2025 Young National Engineering Figure for his professional achievements.

Bernama received special recognition in the media category for its coverage of engineering developments. – Bernama