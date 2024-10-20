Enough food supply during Northeast Monsoon season - Mohamad

BUTTERWORTH: The supply of food is expected to remain sufficient for the people during the Northeast Monsoon season, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said the government is consistently working to prepare for the unpredictable weather conditions.

“We are making preparations. Whether it will be sufficient or not, based on past experiences, we can indeed provide enough.

“However, we are not complacent, as this year’s Northeast Monsoon is expected to be more severe than in previous years,“ he told reporters after witnessing the landing of tuna at the Bagan Dalam jetty here today.

The 75 tonnes of tuna caught by a local company, Alpha Ocean Resources Bhd Group (AORB Group) were for export markets in Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and the United States.