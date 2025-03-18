KUCHING: All tourism players in Sarawak have been urged to ensure products, services, and existing facilities are of the highest quality in time for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said these are important aspects as throughout the tourism campaign, Malaysia will be the focus of the world.

He said if there are any damaged facilities, then they need to be repaired immediately because this involves the image of Sarawak and the country.

“Don’t wait for visitors to complain on social media about dirty toilets or damaged jetties in national parks before we decide to take action.

“Tourist guides also need to play a role because they are on the ground; sometimes they know there are problems but do not want to inform the authorities,“ he said after attending the Sarawak tourism industry engagement session here today.