SANDAKAN: The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (KUSKOP) has introduced various initiatives to assist in the development of entrepreneurship in Sabah and Sarawak.

Its minister, Datuk Ewon Benedick said such initiatives were included in his ministry’s added focus to empower entrepreneurial development in both states.

“We introduced initiatives that fit Sabah, including the Tamu Desa premises project, Sabah bumiputera entrepreneur grant scheme, Tamu entrepreneur financing scheme, entrepreneurial training schemes for both Sabah and Sarawak,” he told reporters after attending the UPKO Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2025 open house here today.

The ministry, along with 10 agencies under it, work tirelessly to help the people, including through adding services in rural areas, such as Bank Rakyat’s expanded mobile bank service in small towns in Sabah that have long been without banking services, he said.

He also pointed out that RM813 million in aid has been channelled to 53,000 entrepreneurs and cooperatives in Sabah, and expressed hope that the amount would be raised this year.

He also shared that KUSKOP would be the organiser of the MADANI Rakyat programme in Sabah this year, and expressed hope that visitors to this year’s three-day event would exceed last year’s attendance.

“Over 13 ministries are involved, and over 50 government agencies related to entrepreneurship will be brought over to Sabah this May for the programme with the hope that it will create awareness about entreprenuership,” he added.