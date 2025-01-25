Entry permit applications now processed within six months

KULIM: The processing time for entry permit applications has been improved to a maximum of six months, provided all required documents are submitted in full.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the new process prioritises applications from Malaysian citizens married to foreign nationals.

“An entry permit is a document that allows foreign nationals to enter and reside in Malaysia for purposes such as studying or joining family members. Previously, some applications were delayed for up to 15 years.

“The new process now follows a more realistic client charter. Applications will be approved within six months if they pass the standard document verification and security screening,” he told reporters at the Home Ministry’s ‘Sua Mesra’ programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Karangan here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said new standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been introduced to guide applicants clearly, including a comprehensive document checklist and application guidelines.

“This is a significant step forward. With this timeframe, it will ease the application process for Malaysians married to foreign nationals, allowing them to stay in the country without complex bureaucracy,” he said.

From 2020 to 2024, a total of 23,674 applications were processed, with 52 per cent approved and 48 per cent rejected, Saifuddin Nasution added.

Meanwhile, on the issue of Bukit Malut in Langkawi, Saifuddin Nasution said the matter is currently under the purview of the National Security Council (MKN).

“A joint committee comprising MKN and the Kedah government is currently discussing the best resolution,” he said.

Recently, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor urged MKN to expedite the relocation process for Bukit Malut residents.

He was reported as saying that the state government hopes the planned project will be implemented promptly to end the ongoing controversy, including the widespread illegal construction of houses extending into nearby coastal areas.