EPF Amendment Bill 2025 tabled in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (Amendment) Bill 2025 was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying, when presenting the Bill, said the second reading would take place in the current sitting.

According to the blue paper circulated in Parliament, the Bill seeks to amend the Employees Provident Fund Act 1991 (Act 452).

It proposes amendments to 11 clauses to include provisions on the liability to pay contributions and the applicable contribution rate for employees who are not Malaysian citizens.