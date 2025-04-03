Police record statements in teacher-pupil relationship probe

SHAH ALAM: Police have recorded statements from six individuals to assist in investigations into the case of a male teacher, who is believed to have had a ‘special’ relationship with his 12-year-old pupil at a school in Dengkil, Sepang.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that the individuals included the girl, the girl’s father, two teachers, including the suspect, and two other students.

He said that police also seized the girl’s and suspect’s mobile phones for analysis, to assist in the investigation.

“The investigation is almost complete, and we are just waiting for the medical report from the hospital, before we complete the investigation papers to be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor, for further action,” he said at a press conference at the Selangor contingent police headquarters, here, today.

Hussein said that initial investigations found the girl to be an outstanding student, active in co-curricular activities, and had no disciplinary problems at school.

“The suspect has no record of disciplinary misconduct and has obtained high-performance ratings throughout his five years of service as a teacher. He is also a single father of three,” he said.

On March 1, Sepang police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman reportedly said that police received a report from the pupil’s father on Feb 26, after realising that his daughter was frequently in contact with the teacher, who is in his 30s, via TikTok, Love8, and WhatsApp applications.

“The matter is suspicious as it does not appear to be a normal relationship between a student and a teacher,” he said.