Married couple arrested over six-year-old boy’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a married couple who work as babysitters for suspected abuse of a six-year-old boy, leading to his death in Kepong yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the arrest followed a report from a 37-year-old specialist doctor at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), who treated the boy after he was brought in by his babysitter.

“The child was sent to the HKL emergency ward at about 7.30 am yesterday and a post-mortem found 20 injuries on his head, body, hands and legs, believed to be caused by blunt force trauma,“ he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters today.

Following the findings, police detained the babysitter and her husband, both aged 25, and remanded them until March 7 to assist in investigations.

Rusdi said initial investigations revealed that the male suspect worked as a p-hailing rider, while his wife was a full-time babysitter who cared for the victim along with their own three children, aged seven, six, and four.

“The victim had been living with the couple since Jan 21, and his mother only visited him once a week.

“The boy’s mother, who is divorced and works shifts, paid the babysitter RM800 a month to care for him,“ he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.