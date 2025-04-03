Era FM issues apology for viral video mocking Hindu faith

PETALING JAYA: Era FM has issued a public apology after several of its staff members were allegedly mocking the Thaipusam kavadi ritual in a video which was uploaded to their social media platform.

In a Facebook post, Era FM said that they understood that the video has caused discomfort, particularly amongst the Hindu community and Malaysians in general.

“We, the top management of ERA, sincerely apologise for a recent video uploaded on our official media platform, which contained an inappropriate act by our radio announcer.

“We understand that this has caused discomfort, particularly among the Hindu community and Malaysians in general.”

The post also stated that such incidents will not occur again.

“Moving forward, we will ensure that such incidents will not happen again and remain committed to being more mindful of the matters surrounding us. Once again, we sincerely apologise for our mistake.”

Malaysians have since expressed outrage over the viral video.

