M’sians outraged after video of local radio station DJs mocking Hindu faith goes viral

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian netizens have expressed outrage after a video of several staff members of a local radio station were seen allegedly mocking the Thaipusam kavadi ritual has gone viral.

The incident which was captured in a TikTok video was supposedly uploaded onto the radio station’s social media account.

“Era FM might as well call someone to recite the Azan in their ears! If you want to be a non-believer, that’s your choice, but don’t insult other people’s religions or beliefs. I don’t think any religion teaches its followers to mock others just to make their own faith seem superior. That’s all—wishing everyone a blessed Ramadan,” commented Ram Paiya.

“Typical. Make a mistake, then apologise. But when you did it, you didn’t think about the sensitivity of the Hindu community—just laughed it off.

“Imagine if it was your religion being mocked,” said Noriah Adnan.

“Yeah, when making jokes, they act like nothing else matters—sometimes just entertaining themselves. But once they get caught, apologising becomes the easiest way out,” said Zachary Eastmile.

“Joking without limits... I watched it, and it was downright disrespectful. They’re all grown adults, yet behaving like this. If children see this, what will they think? Making someone’s religion a joke—totally rude and unacceptable,” commented Siddiq Ibnu Yunus.

