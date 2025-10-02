PUTRAJAYA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Malaysia today reaffirms the strong, enduring and forward-looking partnership between Malaysia and Turkiye, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said that for more than two decades, Erdogan has steered Turkiye through an era of extraordinary transformation.

“He has done so with a clarity of purpose and conviction that is both rare and enviable.

“Indeed, President Erdogan has reshaped the contours of Turkish statecraft, reasserted national pride, and positioned Turkiye as an indispensable player on the global stage,” he said when delivering his speech at a public lecture by Erdogan here today.

Erdogan arrived in Malaysia today for a two-day official visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister.

Anwar described his friendship with Erdogan as one built not on convenience but on steadfast solidarity.

“In times of personal adversity, he extended a hand when many turned away. His support was neither perfunctory nor designed for political expedience.

“No, it was an expression of genuine fraternity. I have never forgotten it, and I never will,” he said.

Anwar went on to describe Erdogan’s journey as one of remarkable defiance.

“From imprisonment to the highest office in the land, his story is not merely one of survival but of triumph.

“He has not simply withstood adversity; he has turned it into a forge for even greater resilience,” he said.

Anwar said that Turkiye today is stronger, more assured and more determined than at any time in its modern history, and that is in no small part due to his stewardship.

“Today, we welcome not just a head of state but a leader whose influence is felt far beyond his borders.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Malaysia, I extend my deepest gratitude to President Erdogan for gracing us with his presence today,” he said.

Earlier, Erdogan was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in International Relations by Universiti Malaya (UM) in recognition of his significant contributions to global diplomacy and international negotiations.

The honorary degree was conferred on Erdogan by UM Chancellor Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah during a special convocation ceremony at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here.