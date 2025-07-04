ESSCOM boosts security and community benefits in Sabah’s ESSZone

TAWAU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) has upheld its dual role of ensuring security and fostering community development in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) over the past 14 years.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail highlighted ESSCOM’s commitment to peace, enabling initiatives like the MADANI Adopted Village Programme in Kampung Inderasabah.

Saifuddin noted that ESSCOM allocated RM1 million for infrastructure projects in the village, including physical and non-physical upgrades.

The programme, part of a nationwide RM200 million initiative by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, aims to benefit 200 villages, with 12 to 13 under the Home Ministry.

ESSCOM CEO Datuk Dr Jamaluddin Mohd Ali explained that Kampung Inderasabah was chosen due to its unique security challenges, eco-tourism potential, and proximity to Indonesian waters.

Approved projects include a village entrance gate, pavilion upgrades, a school hall, futsal court, and mosque improvements.

Solar street lights, footbridge repairs, and community programmes are also planned.

Collaborating with the Tawau Municipal Council and GiatMARA Tawau, ESSCOM ensures timely project completion.

Jamaluddin emphasized strengthening ESSCOM-community ties to sustain peace and prosperity in Eastern Sabah.

Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan praised ESSCOM’s long-term partnership with the village in crime prevention and community development. He expressed confidence that the projects would alleviate poverty and enhance infrastructure. - Bernama