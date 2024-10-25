Ethiopian PM arrives in Malaysia for official two-day visit

SEPANG: Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali arrived in Malaysia today to begin a two-day official visit, marking his first visit to the country.

Abiy’s visit to Malaysia aims to strengthen relations between the two nations.

The aircraft carrying Abiy, First Lady Zinash Tayachew Bere, and his delegation landed at Kompleks Bunga Raya, Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 8.30 am.

Among those present to welcome him were Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, and Chief of Protocol from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Datuk Yubazlan Yusof.

Upon his arrival, Abiy inspected a guard of honour formed by 28 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial), led by Capt Nur Ahmad Zaim Zahari.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wisma Putra, announced that Abiy will be welcomed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in an official ceremony, followed by a bilateral meeting.

“The leaders’ discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, agriculture and commodities, the halal industry, sustainable development, health, tourism, and education.

“They are also expected to address regional and international issues of mutual concern. A joint press conference will be held after the meeting,“ the statement added.

Ethiopia was Malaysia’s 26th largest trading partner in the African continent in 2023, with the trade balance in Malaysia’s favour.

Trade between Malaysia and Ethiopia was recorded at RM446.8 million, with Malaysia’s exports to Ethiopia amounting to RM358.6 million, an increase of 24.6 percent compared to the previous year.

Malaysia’s exports to Ethiopia include electrical and electronic products; palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products; chemicals and chemical-based products; as well as textiles, clothing, and footwear.