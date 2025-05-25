Fewer couples starting families amid shifting priorities

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is facing an unprecedented decline in birth rates, a demographic shift that experts warn could have serious consequences for the nation’s economy, workforce and social cohesion.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia public health medicine specialist Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh attributed the falling birth rate largely to the high cost of raising children, particularly in urban areas.

“Years ago, families often had five children. Now, the average is three, and it could fall further to two or even one, much like the trend in Singapore.

“It’s not just housing or food. Even providing nutritious meals is expensive. Parents feel pressured to enrol children in preschool by age three, followed by entrance exams, tuition and other academic demands – all of which add to the financial burden.”

She added that environmental factors are also playing a growing role.

“Air and water pollution, including exposure to heavy metals from traffic and industrial waste, has been linked to reduced sperm quality in men. Fertility isn’t just about biology, it’s also about the desire to have children and both are declining.”

She added that while dual-income households are now the norm, even two salaries often fall short of what is needed to raise a family.

“It’s no longer feasible for the husband alone to support the household. The wife also contributes significantly to family expenses. Yet, starting salaries remain low, even for professionals such as doctors, engineers and teachers. In an upper-middle income country such as Malaysia, a minimum wage of RM1,700 is still inadequate for a growing family.”

According to the Statistics Department, only 93,500 births were recorded in the first quarter of 2025, an 11.5% drop from 105,613 during the same period last year.

It marks the lowest quarterly birth rate ever recorded.

The department attributed the decline to falling fertility and warned of broader social implications.

Meanwhile, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia senior lecturer in anthropology and sociology Dr Velan Kunjuraman pointed to deeper societal shifts, shaped by modernisation and globalisation, which have redefined perceptions of marriage and parenthood.

“Young people today prioritise financial stability, personal freedom and career success before starting families. Marriage, once a key life milestone, no longer holds the same weight.”

He observed that highly educated, career-focused individuals increasingly view marriage as optional, with some choosing to remain childfree to enjoy life without the responsibilities of parenting.

Velan also highlighted the rising divorce rate and growing acceptance of alternative relationships, such as live-in partnerships, especially in urban areas.

“Marriage remains an important ethical and legal institution, but its meaning and practice have evolved. Gender expectations still play a role, some women see marriage as a threat to their independence due to the traditional caregiving roles still expected

of them.

“Today, successful families are founded on shared responsibility and mutual respect.”