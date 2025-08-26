ETS to Johor Bahru by Dec: Loke confirms final phase

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry (MoT) has reiterated that the Electric Train Service (ETS) line will be extended from Kluang to Johor Bahru, with operations now slated to begin by December.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pic) said that while the physical infrastructure for the extension is complete, only signaling work remains.

“We are committed to ensuring that the ETS line reaches Johor Bahru before the end of the year,” he said at a press conference following the MoT’s monthly assembly.

The announcement follows the recent launch of ETS3 services up to Kluang on Sunday.

The second phase, extending the service to Kluang, began operations on Aug 30 and was officiated by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who symbolically inaugurated this section by driving the first of 10 new ETS3 train sets from the old Kuala Lumpur station to Kluang.

The final phase, extending the service to Johor Bahru Sentral, is expected to be completed by year-end.

The extension is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance public mobility and strengthen rail connectivity across Malaysia.