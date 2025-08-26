Form 3 student in critical condition, family suspects bullying

PETALING JAYA: A Form Three student remains in critical condition following a dormitory incident that has raised serious concerns about potential bullying among family members.

The victim, Ahmad Irfan Ahmad Hanafi, allegedly fell from the third floor of a school dormitory in Sabak Bernam, according to his uncle Muhammad Aidil Mansor, 34.

Medical examination results from CT scans revealed the student suffered bleeding on both sides of the brain, a fractured jaw, and lung injuries, raising questions about the circumstances of the incident.

“If he truly fell from the third floor, there should be rib fractures. But the scan results only show a broken jaw. That’s why we suspect bullying elements,“ Muhammad Aidil told Sinar Harian.

Following these concerns, the family filed a police report at 5am Tuesday at the Sabak Bernam police station.

Authorities have detained five students to assist with investigations, though none have provided statements thus far.

The family has also questioned the school’s delayed notification regarding the incident. They were only informed at 4am, despite the incident occurring around 2am.

According to the warden’s account, Irfan fell from the third floor after eating instant noodles. However, medical reports showed no food remnants in his stomach, contradicting this timeline.

When asked whether Ahmad Irfan had previously complained about any issues, Muhammad Aidil stated his nephew was always cheerful and active at school.

“He never showed any problems with his classmates before. Ahmad Irfan was very active - he even held a position in the dormitory’s religious bureau,“ he said.

Ahmad Irfan is currently hospitalised and remains under close medical supervision.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry (MOE) said it is conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the principal, senior assistant for student affairs and all wardens at the school have been temporarily placed at the Selangor state education department (JPN) until the investigation is complete.

“I have taken note of the accident involving a student at a school in Selangor today.

“The student is receiving treatment at the hospital. A report has been made to the police so further investigations can be carried out by the authorities,“ she said in a statement on Facebook.

Fadhlina said she would ensure a detailed investigation be carried out into all aspects including the allegations of bullying.

“I pray that your child will be given a speedy recovery and that the family will be blessed with patience in facing this ordeal,“ she said.