Perak factory fish crackers seized for fake halal logo in raid

HUTAN MELINTANG: The Perak enforcement division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living seized 880 boxes of fish crackers worth RM40,299 for using a fake halal logo during a raid at a food processing factory.

Director Datuk Kamaluddin Ismail stated that the operation was conducted at approximately 11.30 am in collaboration with the Perak Islamic Religious Department.

“During an inspection, the factory owner failed to produce the Malaysian Halal Certification Certificate issued by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department,” he said in a statement today.

Kamaluddin confirmed that the case is being investigated under Order 8 (a) of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011.

The enforcement team also confiscated 1,750 litres of diesel and 136 kilogrammes of packet cooking oil valued at RM5,065 from the premises.

These additional items were seized because the owner could not provide documentation for storing controlled goods. – Bernama