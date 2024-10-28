Evaluation systems to include anti-corruption elements

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday welcomed the Housing and Local Government Ministry initiative to integrate anti-corruption elements into the evaluation system for local councils this year, said its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He was commenting on media reports on Oct 26, in which 12 local councils experienced a downgrade in their Star Rating System after the inclusion of anti-corruption elements in the evaluation system.

“MACC is confident that the initiative would enhance the transparency and performance of local councils. The measure is essential to strengthen integrity, governance and accountability, and achieve an efficient, clean and effective public service system.“

He said MACC is prepared to offer support in terms of advisory services and training to facilitate the establishment of an integrity unit in each of the 156 local councils nationwide.

He said this is in line with the requirements of the Human Resource Services Circular Section 1.2.1: Establishment of Integrity Units in All Public Sectors, as recommended by the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS).

“Only 49 local councils have established integrity units. MACC wants priority to be given to establishing such units in each local council as it is crucial to curbing criminal misconduct and violations of disciplinary ethics at the agency level.

“Integrity units must implement their core functions, which are governance, integrity strengthening, detection and verification, complaint management, compliance, and discipline.”

He said the MACC Agency Integrity Management Division would assist in coordinating the implementation of these functions while also providing policies and management mechanisms for the units in public agencies.

The Malaysia Anti-Corruption Academy, which is an internationally recognised institution under MACC, would play a significant role in delivering training programmes related to corruption and integrity.

He said MACC welcomes the continued cooperation from public agencies to implement initiatives outlined in NACS.

“Through this effort, we could enhance the nation’s image and realise our shared aspiration to improve Malaysia’s standing in the Corruption Perceptions Index.”