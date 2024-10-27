MACC calls on local authorities to prioritise formation of integrity units

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has called for the establishment of Integrity Units (UI) in all local authorities (PBT) to be prioritised.

Its chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki said the formation of the units were essential to curb criminal misconduct and code of conduct and ethics violations at the agency level, adding that they must effectively implement six core functions; Governance, Integrity Enhancement, Detection and Verification, Complaints Management, Compliance and Discipline.

“In this regard, the MACC’s Agency Integrity Management Division (BPIA) will assist in coordinating the implementation of UI functions as well as providing policies and mechanisms for managing UI for public agencies,” he said in a statement today, stressing that only 49 local authorities have established their respective UIs to date.

He also said the commission welcomed the Housing and Local Government Ministry’s initiative to incorporate anti-corruption elements into the local authorities’ evaluation system this year, after 12 local authorities had their Star Rating System ratings downgraded following the inclusion of anti-corruption elements in the evaluation system.

“MACC is confident that this initiative will enhance transparency in local authorities’ performance. This step is crucial to strengthening integrity, governance and administration to achieve an efficient, clean and effective public service system,” he said as he stressed the commission’s readiness to offer support in terms of advice and training to ensure that UIs were established in all 156 local authorities in the country.

Azam reiterated that the country’s image would be enhanced through these anti-corruption efforts, which would also help improve Malaysia’s ranking in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) and welcomed continuous cooperation and collaboration from public agencies to implement initiatives outlined in the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS).