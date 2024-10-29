Events, programs organised will focus on country’s ASEAN chairmanship, VMY 2026 - KLTA

KUALA LUMPUR: Every programme and event planned by the Kuala Lumpur Tourism Association (KLTA) over the next two years will focus on the country’s two main agendas, namely ASEAN chairmanship and Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026).

KLTA president Syed Azhar Syed Nadzir said, among others, the ministry will work with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall to identify the need to upgrade tourist areas in the capital which are expected to receive more tourists in conjunction with the two events.

“We will also improve existing products and we encourage our members who want to introduce new attractions such as museums and so on. We will help in terms of coordination with the government, licence applications and so on, including with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture,“ he said.

He was speaking to Bernama when met at the KLTA Exclusive High Tea Industry Networking event which was attended by about 250 industry players.

In the same development, Syed Azhar said there were also plans to organise the ‘Kuala Lumpur Tourism Award’ at the end of next year.

“In this regard, we are preparing tourism standard guidelines that will be used as a yardstick for the Kuala Lumpur Tourism Award, so we will ensure that these guidelines are fully completed by June next year,“ he said.

On the content of programmes and events during the country’s ASEAN chairmanship and VMY 2026, he said they were still refining it and hoped it could be fully completed by early next year.

“So far, the plan we have is only 30 to 40 percent complete,“ he said.

Commenting on the government’s allocation of nearly RM550 million through Budget 2025 to intensify tourism promotions and activities by VMY2026, Syed Azhar considered it a good allocation, but hoped that more allocations would be provided for the purpose of promoting VMY2026.

“We very much welcome if there is a grant from the government, we will apply and will help members to apply for the grants introduced,“ he said.

On Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing’s statement urging hoteliers to readjust check-in and check-out times to at least 23 hours a day, Syed Azhar said he hoped the government could hold more dialogue sessions about the matter.