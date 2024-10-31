Japan PM Ishiba sets 1st summit with China’s Xi for November

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is arranging his first summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an international gathering in mid-November, Kyodo news agency quoted a source with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.

The Japanese prime minister is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit from Nov 15 to 16 in Peru and the Group of 20 leaders’ meeting from Nov 18 to 19 in Brazil.

The bilateral summit will most likely to take place in Peru, the source said.

Ishiba is expected to call for the early resumption of Japanese marine product shipments to China after the country agreed last month to gradually lift its ban on seafood imports from Japan.

China imposed the ban after the release of treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant commenced in August last year.