DPMs, ministers extend Deepavali greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with today’s ‘Festival of Lights’ celebration, Deputy Prime Ministers and Cabinet ministers took to social media to share Deepavali greetings with Hindu communities nationwide.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a post on Facebook, expressed hope that this year’s Deepavali bring happiness and prosperity to all those celebrating.

“My family and I extend our heartfelt Deepavali wishes to all Hindu followers in Malaysia and beyond. This is the blessing of diversity that we cherish, woven together with a spirit of unity that nurtures tolerance and love among us.

“May this shared respect remain in our hearts forever and reflect the rich diversity of Malaysians, steering the country toward a more prosperous and harmonious future,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also shared his Deepavali wishes on Facebook, hoping this celebration will be meaningful, cherished with loved ones and contribute to fostering harmony in the country.

“Happy Deepavali to all Hindu followers, wherever you may be, especially in Malaysia. Let us strengthen our unity for our beloved Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail called on all Malaysians to strengthen bonds of friendship, embrace moderation and consistently promote harmony with one another.

“In a multicultural society like Malaysia, it is vital to have mutual respect and unity among different races to ensure our strength and prosperity as a nation.

“I wish for the light of Deepavali to bring joy, peace, and prosperity to everyone. May we all be granted enduring well-being and happiness. Deepavali Valthukkal!” he said.

Also sharing his wishes is Works Minister Raya Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who said: “May this Festival of Lights be celebrated meaningfully with friends and beloved family members.”

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri shared on Facebook that Deepavali is more than just a celebration, it symbolises the strong unity among the nation’s diverse communities.

“Whenever this festival of lights comes around, we are reminded of the spirit of mutual respect, understanding one another, and valuing diversity as a collective strength.

“Deepavali also provides an opportunity to spend meaningful time with family, enjoy vibrant traditional dishes and share happiness in a harmonious setting. May the lights of Deepavali brighten every heart with wellness, joy and hope. Wishing everyone celebrating a Happy Deepavali,” she said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, also in a post on Facebook, wishes all Hindus in Malaysia a joyous Deepavali celebration.

“Let’s use this festive occasion to visit each other, regardless of ethnicity or belief, to strengthen the unity that has always existed among our diverse Malaysian community. Deepavali Nal Valthukal!” she said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that Deepavali, as the festival of lights, brings happiness and dispels darkness, highlighting that the nation’s strength lies in its ability to embrace diversity within a unified framework.

“Nothing brings us greater joy than coexisting in this country peacefully and harmoniously, grounded in MADANI values. Let’s continue to uphold the peace and harmony we’ve built over decades, as unity is the pillar of our nation. Happy Deepavali,” she said.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali also extended his Deepavali wishes to all Hindus.

“May this festival of lights bring happiness to all celebrating it,” he said.