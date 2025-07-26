Ewon praises cooperative spirit at HKN 2025 in Melaka

MELAKA: Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick has praised the strong participation of cooperatives and entrepreneurs at the National Cooperative Day (HKN) 2025, calling it a testament to the sector’s growing dynamism.

Ewon visited exhibition booths at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh during the first two days of the event, expressing his support for their initiatives and encouraging public attendance.

“I extend my gratitude to all participating cooperatives and hope their enterprises continue to grow and serve as inspiration to others,” he said in a statement today.

The exhibition features 242 booths, including 147 managed by cooperatives, with 22 focusing on the tourism sector. Various programmes by agencies under the ministry are also on display.

The event concludes tomorrow with a closing ceremony officiated by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Ewon also invited the public to explore the exhibitions, which include cooperative service consultations, Happy Hour MADANI sales, food stalls, a ‘Battle of the Band’ competition, military asset displays, career fairs, and higher education outreach programmes.

“I hope to meet more cooperative leaders and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) entrepreneurs throughout the event. Together, let us strengthen and support the cooperative movement,” he said.

HKN 2025 began yesterday and will run for three days. - Bernama