Armani fined €3.5m in Italy over misleading ethics claims

ITALY antitrust regulator said on Friday it had imposed a 3.5 million euro ($4 million) fine on fashion group Giorgio Armani and one of its units for alleged unfair commercial practices.

The two companies “issued misleading ethical and social responsibility statements in contrast with the actual working conditions found at suppliers and subcontractors”, the regulator said in a statement. Giorgio Armani expressed “disappointment and bitterness” at the decision and said it would appeal it before an Italian regional administrative court.

