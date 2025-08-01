France to send 40 tonnes of aid to Gaza amid famine fears

PARIS: French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Friday that France is sending four flights carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza from Jordan.

“This is emergency aid but still not sufficient” in the face of this “revolting” situation, Barrot told broadcaster franceinfo.

A global hunger monitor said on Tuesday that a famine scenario was unfolding in the Gaza Strip, with malnutrition soaring, children under five dying of hunger-related causes and humanitarian access severely restricted. - Reuters