Ex-1MDB chairman unhappy with US$700 million diversion - Ex-cop

PUTRAJAYA: The High Court here today was told that the former chairman of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh was unhappy with the diversion of US$700 million of the sovereign wealth fund’s monies in 2009.

Former 1MDB investigating officer R. Rajagopal testified that Mohd Bakke expressed his unhappiness about the diversion, during the recording of his statement as part of the investigation.

Rajagopal, the former head of Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) said this when queried by Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah at the former premier’s trial for the alleged misappropriation of RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds.

“He (Mohd Bakke) said that he and the board was unhappy over the nature of the US$1 billion joint venture agreement signed between 1MDB and Petrosaudi International Limited (PSI) in Sept 2009, as well as the later diversion of US$700 million meant for the joint venture,” said the retired police.

Rajagopal, the 11th defence witness added that the US$700 million ended up in Good Star Limited, which was owned by fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

On Oct 30 last year, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence, after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Najib, 71, faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to accept RM2.3 billion in bribes from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The hearing continues tomorrow.