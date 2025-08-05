SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 May 2025 - Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, today announces the addition of 10 new services and features within Zoho Creator, the company’s low-code application development platform. This aligns with Zoho’s pledge to invest solely in AI capabilities that drive real-time, practical, and secure benefits to business users.

Zoho Creator’s new AI assistant, CoCreator, facilitates faster, simpler, and more intelligent app building with the use of voice and written prompts, process flows, and business specification documents. Powered by Zia, Zoho’s AI assistant, CoCreator drives shorter go-to-market timeframes and democratizes app creation for users at diverse skill levels—all without requiring add-ons to a customer’s existing subscription.

Zia has been a bridge across the company’s full product suite, including Creator, since its launch in 2015. As artificial intelligence finds greater utilization in a business’s day-to-day operations, Zoho’s full ownership of its tech stack and deep AI integration provides customers with a higher level of contextual AI across all company workflows than competitors, allowing for a tool that understands your data and anticipates how it can be utilized.

“Since Creator’s introduction in 2006, the focus has been on simplifying and speeding up the app development process without sacrificing functionality. This enabled our users to launch millions of apps successfully,“ says Gibu Mathew, VP and GM, Zoho APAC. “AI allows us to take it to another level, shortening the time from an idea to an app. Today’s announcement raises the baseline on speed of quality app creation with deep capabilities, without adding costs.”

Creator’s new features are available today for all users, and include:

Idea-to-App Generation: Leverage capabilities of ZohoAI or OpenAI to develop full-fledged applications including contextual integrations, automations, permission sets and insightful dashboards. By using text or voice prompts, process flow diagrams, or systems documentations like software requirement specifications (SRS), Creator will provide domain-specific suggestions, ideas for relevant fields, and modules tailored to a customer’s business.

Component generation using AI: Contextual component development enhances existing applications with prompt-based form generation. In addition, Zia proactively recommends contextual fields within an existing form, a feature missing in most similar low-code app development tools.

Code generation and optimization: With Zia’s prompter, various developer personas can use prompts to automatically generate contextual code blocks tailored to application requirements and structure. This feature can also be used to optimize and annotate existing code blocks for ideal performance.

Data cleansing and modelling: Quickly transform unstructured data from various file types and databases into customized apps, aided by advanced AI-based data prep capabilities that remove inconsistencies and bring logical structure to detail.

AI Skills: Enables businesses to build apps with specialized skills that can interpret natural language instructions, analyze business context, and coordinate a chain of actions (powered by Deluge and specialized AI models) to intelligently automate everyday processes. Feature currently available in Early Access only, set to launch in General Availability in June 2025.

Deploy a custom AI model with context-specific data to meet specific requirements, with support for custom models for OCR, prediction, and object detection.

Zoho Artificial Intelligence Differentiation

Zoho is committed to designing and incorporating artificial intelligence guided by the principles of customer privacy and value. Our generic AI models across contextual, assistive, and agentic AI, are not trained on consumer data and do not retain customer information. Zoho builds AI tools with usefulness in mind, striking a balance between providing AI technology that assists workers while right-sizing models that don’t require burdening consumers with additional costs.

