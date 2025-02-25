Ex-cement plant manager remanded in RM100,00 graft probe

SEREMBAN: A former cement plant manager in Negeri Sembilan has been remanded until March 2, for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes, amounting to RM100,000, in exchange for expediting payments for cleaning and repair work, as well as securing projects at the plant between 2018 and 2020.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Syed Farid Syed Ali at the Seremban Magistrate Court, following an application by the Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source, the male suspect, in his 50s, was arrested at around 2 pm yesterday, when he appeared at the state MACC office to give a statement.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is believed to have solicited and received bribes from the owner of an engineering company, between 2018 and 2020, with funds deposited into his personal account.

“He is also suspected of accepting monthly bribes, ranging from RM450 to RM550, via bank transfers,” the source said.

Meanwhile, state MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail confirmed the arrest when contacted, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.