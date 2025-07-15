Ex-enforcement assistant, officer in Perlis remanded for bribery case

KANGAR: A former enforcement assistant and an assistant architectural officer at a local authority in Perlis have been remanded for seven days to assist in investigations into alleged bribery involving approximately RM70,000.

The remand order was issued by the Kangar Magistrate’s Court.

The 61-year-old retired enforcement assistant and the 37-year-old female officer are suspected of soliciting and accepting bribes ranging from RM300 to RM9,000 from applicants seeking house renovation permits.

The bribes were allegedly taken between 2022 and 2024 to facilitate approval processes.

A source from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) stated that the bribes were transferred to the male suspect’s personal bank account before being shared with the female suspect.

Perlis MACC director Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani confirmed the arrests, with the case being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama