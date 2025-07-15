MACC seizes RM183m in assets, freezes RM51m accounts in Op Metal

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized assets worth over RM183 million and frozen bank accounts totaling RM51 million in a crackdown on scrap metal smuggling syndicates.

The operation, codenamed Op Metal, targeted networks across five states, uncovering illicit activities linked to tax evasion and corruption.

Authorities confiscated eight high-value properties in Penang, including bungalows in Batu Maung, a penthouse in Tanjung Tokong, and commercial land in Bayan Lepas.

Over 1,960 acres of oil palm plantation land in Kuala Krai, Kelantan, were also seized.

Among the luxury items recovered were six high-end vehicles—a Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover, BMW, Volvo, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Toyota Alphard—valued at RM1.9 million.

Five luxury watches, including a Patek Philippe, Rolex, and Omega models, worth RM740,000 were also confiscated.

A source revealed that most assets belonged to a foreign businessman with a “Datuk” title, who operates a scrap metal firm and resides in Batu Maung.

The suspect was abroad during the raids but is expected to return soon.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the seizures and stated that 45 company and 82 personal bank accounts were frozen.

Further raids were conducted at 13 locations in Penang, Kedah, Johor, and the Klang Valley.

Investigations focus on violations under the MACC Act 2009, money laundering, and tax offences.

The syndicates allegedly smuggled scrap metal and e-waste through Port Klang and Penang Port, costing Malaysia RM950 million in lost tax revenue over six years.

The operation involved collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Inland Revenue Board, and Bank Negara Malaysia. – Bernama