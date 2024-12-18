JOHOR BAHRU: The Sessions Court here today ordered former Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone director Mohd Zulfadli Nayan to enter his defence on a charge of accepting a RM10,000 bribe four years ago.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail made the ruling after finding that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the accused, 43.

“After hearing and considering all the evidence, the court has decided that the prosecution has proven a prima facie case against the accused. As such, the court orders the accused to enter his defence,” he said.

The accused’s lawyer, Mohd Fazaly Ali Mohd Ghazali told the court that the defence would call seven to eight witnesses throughout the seven days of proceedings on Jan 8, 13 and 14; Feb 17 and 20; and March 3 and 4 next year.

Ahmad Kamal Arifin then extended the accused’s bail until the defence proceedings take place.

The case is being handled by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Zander Lim Wai Keong.

On May 23, 2021, the accused, who is currently suspended from his position as senior assistant director of the International Relations and Coordination Branch at the MMEA Headquarters, claimed trial to the charge.

Based on the charge sheet, Mohd Zulfadli is accused of accepting a cash bribe of RM10,000 from a shipping company owner, Wan Mohd Fauzi Wan Kamaruddin at a restaurant in Jalan Yahya Awal here at 10 pm on Oct 2, 2020.

Mohd Zulfadli is alleged to have used his position at the time to refrain from taking action in an investigation involving the vessel MT ‘Singa Gangsa’, owned by Alamgala Resources Sdn Bhd. The ship was detained by ‘KM Mulia’ of the MMEA’s Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone on Sept 17, 2020.

The accused is charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail sentence of up to two years, a fine or both, upon conviction.