PETALING JAYA: Former Penang Front Party (PFP) chairman Datuk Ooi Khar Giap has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of trafficking a woman for forced labour.

The Georgetown Sessions Court handed Ooi, 57, two six-year jail terms for separate offences, with Judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid ruling that the sentences would run concurrently.

However, the court granted a stay of execution following an appeal from the defence, New Straits Times reported.

Ooi was convicted of exploiting Law Yih Yng, 36, for forced labour at Happy Food Court, Star Avenue Commercial Centre in Simpang Ampat between June and July 3, 2022.

He committed a similar offence at Jalan Kedah between July 7 and October 29, 2022.

The charges were brought under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Migrant Smuggling Act 2007, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code.