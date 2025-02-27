Ex-PM’s officers graft probe: MACC to call in eight individuals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will record statements from eight individuals as part of its investigation into four former senior officers of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who are suspected of corruption.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the eight individuals would be called in to assist with the probe as early as this week.

“We will summon eight witnesses this week and also next week,” he said when contacted today.

He said the Anti-Money Laundering Division (AMLA) is currently reviewing documents seized in connection with the investigation.

“The documents are being examined, and the investigation is not limited to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009,” he said.

Azam said the investigation also falls under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Last Friday, the MACC detained four officials linked to the former prime minister under a remand order issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin at the Putrajaya Court.

According to MACC sources close to the investigation, three of the individuals were remanded for five days starting Friday, while the fourth was remanded for three days before being released on Sunday.