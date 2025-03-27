KUALA LUMPUR: A former restaurant worker pleaded not guilty at the High Court here today to three charges related to the Daesh group, namely providing support, possessing articles and videos, and admitting to being a member of the terrorist organisation last year.

Muhammad Muzzammil Mohd Mohlis, 36, made the plea after the charges were read out to him again before Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin during the case mention.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Maryam Jamielah Ab Manaff informed the court that this was the first mention of the case at the High Court.

“Previously, the accused was represented by a lawyer when the charges were read at the Sessions Court. However, his lawyer is not present in court today. Therefore, the prosecution requests that a mention date be set for the presence of the defence counsel and document submission,” she said.

Judge Muhammad Jamil then fixed April 30 for the next mention.

According to the first charge, Muhammad Muzzammil is accused of supporting Daesh through social media applications, by using Facebook under the name Ibn Nuhas and Telegram under the Arabic name Wilayah Maliziyah. The offence allegedly took place at the E8 Counter Terrorism Division, Special Branch, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, at 4.50 pm on May 31 last year.

The charge falls under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison or a fine, and the forfeiture of any assets used or intended for use in committing the offence, upon conviction.

For the second charge, he is accused of possessing articles and videos related to Daesh at the same location, date and time. The charge, under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison or a fine, and the forfeiture of any assets used or intended for use in committing the offence, upon conviction.

He is also accused of admitting to being a member of Daesh by pledging allegiance (bai’ah) to the group’s leader, Abu Hafs Al Hashimi Al-Qurashi, as caliph in support of the terrorist organisation.

The offence was allegedly committed at an apartment in Jalan Cheras at 10.08 am in May last year. The charge, under Section 130J(2)(d) of the Penal Code, carries a sentence of life imprisonment or a maximum of 40 years in prison, or a fine, and the forfeiture of any assets used or intended for use in committing the offence, upon conviction.