KUALA LUMPUR: Former Lembaga Tabung Haji group managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Datuk Nik Mohd Hasyudeen Yusoff has been appointed as the Securities Commission Malaysia’s (SC) board member for two years, effective Jan 15, 2025.

Appointed by the Minister of Finance, the SC’s board is responsible for monitoring the overall governance of the SC and has oversight of its regulatory and developmental mandates, the SC said in a statement today.

SC chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi welcomed Nik Hasyudeen’s appointment, noting that the latter’s over 30 years of experience in industry, regulatory and international experience will help strengthen the SC’s board in carrying out its dual mandates.

Nik Hasyudeen currently sits on the boards of the Perdana Fellow Programme, Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd, as well as Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd.

Previously, he also served as the executive director in charge of market and corporate supervision at the SC, and executive chairman of the Audit Oversight Board.