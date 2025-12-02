Ex-UKM VC Mohd Ekhwan’s DBNS title revoked

SEREMBAN: Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, has ordered the revocation of the Darjah Setia Bakti Negeri Sembilan (DBNS) title awarded to former Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman, with immediate effect.

In a statement today, Negeri Sembilan Registrar of Orders Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim announced that the decision was made to uphold the dignity and honour of the Royal Institution in Negeri Sembilan.

Mohd Ekhwan was awarded the DBNS title, which carries the honorific “Datuk,“ on Jan 14, 2019.