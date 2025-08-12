Existing staff can serve as OSH coordinators, clarifies deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of an Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Coordinator does not require a dedicated position, according to Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

He stated that existing employees can take on the role under Section 29A of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Act 514).

The provision, enforced since June 1, 2024, allows flexibility in fulfilling OSH responsibilities without creating new posts.

Abdul Rahman clarified this during the Dewan Rakyat’s question-and-answer session.

He was responding to Rushdan Rusmi (PN–Padang Besar) on whether dedicated OSH Coordinator positions would be established in the public sector.

The requirement applies to all employers with five or more workers, including government agencies.

Section 29A aims to ensure workplaces have a designated individual overseeing OSH matters.

OSH Coordinators assist employers in complying with legal safety requirements.

They also coordinate the implementation of workplace safety measures.

The government believes this approach avoids unnecessary bureaucratic expansion. - Bernama