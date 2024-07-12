BUKIT MERTAJAM: Malaysia has a firm grip on the halal industry and this needs to be expanded beyond the certification aspect, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the industry has a huge potential, with the global halal trade value reaching billions of dollars.

“The halal industry is not just limited to the slaughtering of animals but also related to the manufacturing and cosmetics sectors and so on.

“We must take a serious view as to how we can lift (the halal industry) so that we can become the hub of halal industry activities, including comprehensive Islamic financing according to the objectives of Maqasid Syariah, he said in his speech at the launch of the Penang International Halal Expo here today.

Regarding this matter, Anwar said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) must cooperate with other government agencies, like the Halal Development Corporation, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) so that the understanding of this industry is more complete and solid, especially among small and medium enterprises.

He said that during his visit to several nations recently, including Islamic countries, all the countries’ leaders were keen to cooperate with Malaysia to develop their halal industries.

He added that Malaysia already has a firm grip on halal certification and it is recognised worldwide.

Anwar said the halal industry has global appeal and understanding, thus making it capable of generating economic activities.

The four-day Penang International Halal Expo, held at Gravitas in Jalan Baru here from Thursday (Dec 5), involves 200.