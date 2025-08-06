Expanding TVET for tahfiz students to create skilled huffaz

PORT DICKSON: The government’s initiative to expand Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to tahfiz students is a strategic move to develop skilled professionals, according to Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

He stated that this effort aims to produce well-rounded MADANI technocrats who are both huffaz (Quran memorisers) and technically proficient.

“Alhamdulillah, this TVET and innovation initiative is a wise and committed approach to empowering tahfiz students in line with the Maqasid Al-Shariah concept,” he said.

He emphasised the goal of nurturing huffaz with professional careers and strong moral character who can contribute religious knowledge to society.

Zulkifli made these remarks after officiating the closing ceremony of the Middle East Students Nadwah 2025.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously announced the MADANI TVET Empowerment Financing scheme and TVET Training Fund to boost youth participation.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli noted that the three-day event involved 200 Malaysian students studying in the Middle East.

The programme included discussions on MADANI leadership, law, and nationhood to address global geopolitical and economic challenges.

“Alhamdulillah, we could see that their understanding of MADANI leadership is improving,” he added.

He stressed the importance of students embracing the MADANI framework to build a Malaysian civilisation rooted in Maqasid Al-Shariah. – Bernama