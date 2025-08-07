Trump hints at Putin meeting amid Ukraine crisis talks

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump indicated he may meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin “very soon” following discussions between his envoy and Moscow officials. The announcement came after Trump described talks between US special representative Steve Witkoff and Russian leadership as highly productive.

Trump revealed the possible summit during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which reportedly included NATO chief Mark Rutte and leaders from Britain, Germany, and Finland. “There’s a good chance that there will be a meeting very soon,“ Trump told reporters at the White House.

No location was specified for the potential Putin meeting, though US media reports suggest it could happen as early as next week. The New York Times and CNN cited sources claiming Trump seeks a three-way discussion involving Putin and Zelensky.

The diplomatic push follows Witkoff’s Moscow visit, where Kremlin officials labelled the talks “productive.” Trump faces a Friday deadline to impose additional sanctions if Russia fails to show progress toward peace in Ukraine. “Great progress was made!” Trump posted on Truth Social, noting he briefed European allies afterward.

Despite optimism, a senior US official confirmed secondary sanctions would still take effect in two days unless Russia alters course. Trump previously vowed to resolve the conflict swiftly upon taking office but has set Friday as a new deadline for Moscow to act.

Russia continues intensifying attacks on Ukraine, reaching record levels of drone and missile strikes while advancing on the battlefield. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov called the Witkoff meeting “useful and constructive,“ though details of exchanged positions remain undisclosed.

Zelensky acknowledged the call with Trump and European leaders without naming participants. Meanwhile, Trump expressed frustration over Putin’s ongoing offensive, warning of tougher sanctions targeting Russia’s trade partners, including China.

The US recently increased tariffs on Indian goods due to New Delhi’s Russian oil purchases, a move risking global economic disruption. Trump stated he would decide on sanctions after assessing Moscow’s response.

Russia condemned threatened tariffs as “illegitimate” without directly naming Trump. The war has devastated Ukraine, displacing millions and killing tens of thousands since 2022.

Moscow insists Ukraine surrender territory and abandon Western alliances for peace, while Kyiv demands an immediate ceasefire. Zelensky recently urged allies to pursue “regime change” in Russia.

Tensions escalated further as Trump deployed nuclear submarines following a spat with ex-Russian president Dmitry Medvedev. Russia responded by lifting restrictions on intermediate-range missiles, citing alleged US provocations.

Ukrainian officials reported fresh casualties after Russian shelling hit a holiday camp in Zaporizhzhia, killing at least two and injuring twelve. - AFP