Expedite construction of Trans-Borneo Railway project

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed construction of the Trans-Borneo Railway connecting the land routes between Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei needs to be expedited to ensure a more robust economic integration, especially with Indonesia relocating its capital to Kalimantan.

Rodiyah Sapiee (GPS-Batang Sadong) said that if this is realised, the infrastructure network will expand the market and create more job opportunities, increase the people’s income and turn Borneo into a competitive economic growth centre.

“High-capacity infrastructure development such as highways is crucial to integrating the economic regions of Borneo. I appreciate the government’s efforts in completing the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak and its commitment to building a new international airport.

“To maximise this infrastructure capability, I propose close cooperation with Brunei and Indonesia to develop a land transport network connecting the whole of Borneo, including highways and rail systems,” she said during the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address in Dewan Rakyat today.

The media had previously reported that RM7 million had been allocated to finance the overall feasibility study for the Trans-Borneo Railway construction project.

Sabah Deputy Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, also the state Works Minister, said the cost was fully funded by the Federal Government and the feasibility study had been approved for implementation through the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Rodiyah also suggested that the government refine the “Look to Borneo” policy, not only for the benefit of Sabah and Sarawak but also for the advancement of Malaysia as a whole.

She said the total population of the Borneo Borneo archipelago is about 23 million, equivalent to the population in Peninsular Malaysia, which gives it significant economic advantages, particularly to Sarawak which is rich in natural resources.

“Sabah and Sarawak have abundant natural resources and strategic locations. In addition, Indonesia has begun relocating its administrative centre to Kalimantan, (thus) opening up vast economic opportunities for the region,” she said.

Meanwhile, Datuk Jonathan Yasin (GRS-Ranau) called on the Federal Government to strengthen Malaysia’s maritime border in Sabah after the Philippines filed a claim with the United Nations (UN) on June 15, 2024, to an extended continental shelf in the South China Sea.

“Through this filing, the Philippines clearly disregards Malaysia’s borders and includes Sabah in its projected maritime baseline.

“I ask the Malaysian government to be firmer, set up a monument at our maritime boundary so that they cannot easily encroach upon our sovereign territorial waters,” he said.