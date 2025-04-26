A landlady recently alleged that her tenant sold her dining table and chairs without her knowledge.

Taking to TikTok, user @myszmiza claimed that the tenant not only sold the dining set but allegedly replaced it with their own furniture to create a more “minimalist” interior in the apartment.

What’s more, she claimed that the tenant has been renting the apartment for nearly three months.

Upon discovering this, the landlady decided to deduct RM700 from the tenant’s deposit, explaining that the original dining set had cost her RM1,000.

“The tenant said the dining table and chairs were sold for RM300,” she alleged in her video.

Furthermore, the tenant allegedly requested a RM500 discount.

“I said no! It’s not about the money. This is about not selling off the owner’s belongings without permission,” she said.

Most commenters sided with the landlady, expressing shock that the tenant had removed and sold her property without notifying her.

“There are tenants like this. Even if we want to fix our doorknob, we always inform the owner first,” one user remarked.

“Better go and check your apartment. You never know if your things are still there since the tenant wants a minimalist space,” another warned.

“You’re better off finding another tenant,” someone else suggested.

Other users raised concerns about whether the same rule applied to damaged household items. The landlady responded that she would indeed ask for compensation, as it constitutes property damage.