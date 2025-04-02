Expert calls for stricter laws to curb slander, fake news

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to draft and improve existing laws to ensure that freedom of speech can be exercised within the boundaries allowed by law, without compromising public order.

Constitutional law expert Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Wan Ahmad Fauzi Wan Husain said that although freedom of speech was guaranteed under the Federal Constitution, it must be balanced with greater responsibility to control the spread of false news and slander.

“The laws controlling the spread of fake news and slander need to be updated. This is not only to ensure that freedom of speech is protected, but also exercised with the responsibility it deserves.

“Punishments such as caning and high compensation, for instance, should be introduced, especially for repeat offenders, particularly those involved in politics... this is because fines and compensation do not have a strong enough impact,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Fauzi, who is also the founder of Watanic Jurisprudence at the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation, International Islamic University Malaysia (ISTAC-IIUM), said this when appearing as a guest on the Malaysia Petang Ini programme aired on Bernama TV today.

Wan Ahmad Fauzi was commenting on the Royal Address by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who urged the government to take a firm stand in curbing the culture of slander and incitement on social media and online platforms that could lead to division, during the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament today.

At the same time, Wan Ahmad Fauzi also suggested that education on the dangers of slander be introduced at an early stage, especially among the younger generation.

Additionally, he proposed that politicians involved in slander cases be barred from contesting in general elections as an additional penalty, to prevent the abuse of freedom of speech in the political arena.

Commenting on Sultan Ibrahim’s Royal Address, which urged the government to take decisive action through diplomatic channels, laws, and defence to ensure the sovereignty and interests of the country remain protected, he recommended that the Ministry of Higher Education give more serious attention to the study of the country’s legal history.

He believed that by doing so, the nation would be able to defend its rights and position more effectively on the international stage and ensure that freedom of speech and the country’s sovereignty were guaranteed within a more responsible legal framework.

“To protect the country, we do not only need to look to military solutions. We have the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and vast diplomatic space.

“However, our advantage in certain issues will be lost if we do not study history in depth. This is what I see is still lacking,” he said, giving examples such as the Sulu claim and the Batu Putih issue.

Sultan Ibrahim, while delivering the Royal Address during the ceremony, also reminded the government to ensure that the country’s sovereignty and interests remain protected, even if it concerned just a small piece of coral in the middle of the sea.