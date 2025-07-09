Expert panel key to public service reforms, says Nga Kor Ming

PUTRAJAYA: The Panel of Experts (POE) must actively contribute to refining national policies and elevating public service efficiency, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He emphasised the panel’s role in fostering innovative solutions to support ongoing public sector reforms.

Nga noted the POE’s impact on Malaysia’s rise in the World Competitiveness Ranking (WCR) 2025, where the country jumped 11 places to 23rd globally.

“This marks the highest improvement among all nations,” he said during the POE Steering Committee Meeting.

Aligning with the MADANI Economic Framework, Nga urged the panel to adopt a strategic, data-driven approach to help Malaysia tackle global challenges, including economic volatility and climate change.

The government is finalising transformative initiatives under the 13th Malaysia Plan (2026–2030), set for tabling in Parliament on July 31.

Key proposals include the Fire Services (Amendment) Act 2025 and the Urban Renewal Bill, aimed at enhancing public safety and rejuvenating older urban areas.

The meeting, attended by 39 experts and senior officials, focused on housing, local governance, and sustainable urban development, led by former Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman. - Bernama