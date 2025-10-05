Experts defend deportation letters for Malaysian flotilla detainees

KUALA LUMPUR: Security and international relations experts have described the advice for 23 Malaysian Global Sumud Flotilla activists to sign deportation letters as a prudent, lawful, and humanitarian step that ensured their swift and safe release.

The experts stressed that the mission was never intended to provoke confrontation but to deliver a symbolic message of solidarity with Gaza.

Professor Dr Mohd Mizan Mohamad Aslam of the National Defence University of Malaysia said the primary objective was to send a message to the whole world.

Mohd Mizan explained that although the flotilla carried humanitarian supplies, the quantity was not significant given the vessel’s size.

He emphasised that conveying a message to the international community, particularly Western powers, was what truly mattered.

The mission aimed to demonstrate that ordinary citizens could act in solidarity with Gaza’s people despite the ongoing blockade.

He said critics of the Foreign Ministry misunderstand the mission’s true purpose.

The mission focused on highlighting Gaza’s dire situation and exposing Israel’s inhumane actions through its illegal blockade.

Mohd Mizan added that once participants were detained, the immediate priority became ensuring their safety and securing prompt release.

He stated that Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan acted wisely and decisively under the circumstances.

The mission had already achieved its goal by reaching near Gaza after enduring over 30 days at sea with various challenges.

The next practical step was leaving Israel quickly to avoid unnecessary complications.

Mohd Mizan noted that thorough preparations were made well before the flotilla set sail.

Wisma Putra worked closely with legal partners in Jordan and Egypt to assist detainees if arrests occurred.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s proactive communication with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ensured assistance through Turkey’s mission in Israel.

Turkish lawyers represented both Turkey and Malaysia, symbolically carrying two flags.

The strategy involved multiple layers including legal coordination from Amman and personal engagement between leaders.

Mohamad also reached out to the United States and ASEAN partners to strengthen diplomatic efforts.

This comprehensive approach demonstrated that contingency planning had been in place before the voyage.

Associate Professor Dr Siti Darwinda Mohamed Pero of Universiti Utara Malaysia said Malaysia’s decision should be viewed as practical and necessary.

The detained Malaysians were treated as illegal entrants, making deportation the fastest and safest option.

She stressed that agreeing to deportation should not be seen as an admission of defeat or abandonment of principle.

The objective of garnering global awareness about Gaza’s genocide had already been met.

Malaysia’s emphasis on securing detainees’ safe return aligns with its longstanding humanitarian approach.

The government has consistently prioritised citizen safety in conflict zones throughout its history.

The evacuation of Malaysians from Egypt during the Arab Spring serves as one good example.

The MH17 tragedy response focused on recovering bodies rather than assigning immediate blame.

Criticism of the foreign minister’s advice reflects misunderstanding of this necessary diplomatic move.

The deportation advice formed part of a pre-planned legal strategy coordinated by the operational centre.

This careful planning ensured the swift and safe release of all Malaysian detainees.

Mohd Mizan described the outcome as a success story for Malaysian humanitarian efforts.

He congratulated the volunteers who showed Malaysia’s unwavering solidarity with Palestine.

All 23 Malaysian volunteers were subsequently released after their detention last Thursday.

They departed from Ramon Airport and arrived safely in Istanbul on Saturday evening. – Bernama