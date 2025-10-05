Lee Lam Thye urges urgent action for Malaysia’s elderly challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: National Senior Citizen Day 2025 serves as a critical call for immediate action to protect the dignity and welfare of Malaysia’s elderly population.

Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye emphasised that senior citizens represent the foundational pillars of Malaysian society.

He noted that many elderly individuals continue to struggle with issues demanding urgent attention from all sectors.

Lee highlighted that rising medical costs and limited geriatric services leave numerous seniors in vulnerable health situations.

He called for more inclusive and affordable healthcare services specifically designed for the ageing population.

Loneliness and depression represent growing concerns among older adults across the nation.

Community engagement and mental health support must become priorities to ensure emotional wellbeing for seniors.

Financial insecurity threatens retirement stability through inadequate pensions and inflation pressures.

Age discrimination in employment underscores the need for stronger protections and inclusive economic policies.

The digital divide prevents many seniors from staying connected in today’s technological society.

Accessible technology and training programmes could empower elderly citizens to remain informed and engaged.

Every senior citizen deserves dignity and safety throughout their later years.

Awareness campaigns and legal safeguards are necessary to prevent elder abuse and ensure justice.

Lee stressed that National Senior Citizen Day represents more than just a celebration of older adults.

This day serves as an important reminder that ageing should be embraced rather than feared.

Our elders deserve concrete actions beyond mere expressions of respect and gratitude.

National Senior Citizen Day calls upon policymakers, communities and individuals to build supportive structures.

Malaysia must create a society where ageing is met with dignity, security and genuine joy.

Lee concluded by urging everyone to honour elders through meaningful changes rather than just words. – Bernama