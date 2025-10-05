No one will be left behind in 2026 budget says Ramanan

SUNGAI BULOH: Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan expressed confidence that no one will be left behind in the upcoming Budget 2026.

He stated that his ministry’s wishlist has been proposed to the Finance Ministry following discussions with Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick and senior officials.

“We will wait for the Prime Minister’s budget announcement, and as we have always emphasised, no community will be left behind.”

“We cannot say we want a specific amount for the Indian, Chinese or Malay communities separately.”

“We at the MADANI Government, we serve all Malaysians, immaterial of culture, race and religion,” he told reporters after officiating the flag-off ceremony of the Deepavali Vanakam MADANI nationwide food basket distribution.

Minister Ewon Benedick recently expressed hope that next year’s Budget would continue to prioritise the development of micro, small and medium enterprises.

The budget is also expected to focus on the cooperative movement, the franchise sector, and the informal and micro enterprise sectors.

Ramanan, who is also the Sungai Buloh Member of Parliament, highlighted the Deepavali Vanakam MADANI Food Basket Programme involves contributions amounting to nearly 2 million ringgit.

This initiative includes logistics support through collaboration between the Prime Minister, his ministry and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia.

“A total of 16,600 underprivileged and B40 families nationwide will benefit from the initiative to ease their burden during the festival.”

“An additional 1,000 recipients from the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency will receive aid under my own allocation,” he said.

As a symbolic gesture, Ramanan handed over food baskets to 50 families in Sungai Buloh.

Each basket contains rice, cooking oil, murukku flour, adhirasam flour, dhal and sesame oil.

These items are synonymous with the Deepavali celebration, which falls on October 20 this year. – Bernama